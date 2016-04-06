FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement

* Elbit Imaging says co and some other defendants entered settlement agreement with plaintiffs in a class action suit

* In consideration of payment of NIS 46 million, Hotels & Marina Transactions cause of action to be exhausted with respect to all defendants

* Co’s share in compensation is about $1 million, rest will be financed by co’s D&O Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
