April 6 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says to pay dividend for 2015 of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million), 0.0057 euro gross per share

* Says to pay dividend from retained earnings of 33.1 million euros, 0.103 euro gross per share

* The dividend will be paid on April 27 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)