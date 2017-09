April 6 (Reuters) - Gigpeak, Inc

* Entered into third amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Total aggregate amount that borrowers are entitled to borrow from svb has increased to $29 million

* Amended revolving loan will mature on april 5, 2018 and acquisition term loan will mature on april 1, 2021 Source (bit.ly/1RXQ44J)