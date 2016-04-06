FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Foods says has had constructive talks with McCormick
April 6, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods says has had constructive talks with McCormick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* Providing an update following its announcement last week regarding revised proposed offer by mccormick & company, inc

* Over next few days, co is scheduled to meet its main institutional investors to provide them with further insight into business

* Premier and its advisers have also had detailed discussions with mccormick and its advisers regarding premier’s pension plans.

* Discussions between mccormick, premier and their respective advisers have been constructive. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

