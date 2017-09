April 6 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :

* Success of exercice of convertible bonds before March 31

* 1,802,216 new shares will be issued

* Will generate capital increase of 3.6 million euro ($4.1 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)