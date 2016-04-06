FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telefonica via its unit issues 2.75 bln euro bonds on Euromarket
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 6, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telefonica via its unit issues 2.75 bln euro bonds on Euromarket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica

* Says via its unit, Telefonica Emisiones SAU, it has issued bonds of 2.75 billion euros ($3.14 billion) on the Euromarket under Guaranteed Euro Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments

* The issue is divided in two parts

* The first part in the amount of 1.40 billion euros, maturity on April 13, 2022 and annual coupon of 0.75 percent

* The second part in the amount of 1.35 billion euros, maturity on April 13, 2026 and annual coupon of 1.46 percent

* Payment and closing of the issue is scheduled on April 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.