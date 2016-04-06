FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates
April 6, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: current board member and former PulteGroup CEO James Grosfeld has more experience in homebuilding industry than other members on board

* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates

* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: CEO Richard Dugas’ background is not from the ground up in the field; somebody who understands homebuilding would be a “great” CEO

* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: don’t see reason for CEO Richard Dugas to stay till 2017; hoping for new CEO in next few months Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

