BRIEF-Leggett & Platt says reached a settlement of antitrust claim against Dow Chemical Company
April 6, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt says reached a settlement of antitrust claim against Dow Chemical Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc :

* Reached a settlement of antitrust claim against Dow Chemical Company on april 5 - SEC FILING

* Expect to record after-tax income of approximately $25 million in Q2 of 2016 related to settlement

* Reached settlement by agreeing to release claim regarding matter for net cash payment of about $38 million

* Approximately $21 million of after-tax amount is expected to be reflected in discontinued operations

* Expect to receive payment in Q2 of 2016 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1SQcQvs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

