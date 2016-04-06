BRIEF-S&P - Louisiana's Series 2016B and C GO bonds rated 'AA' with negative outlook; State GO debt rating affirmed at 'AA'

April 6 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P - Louisiana’s series 2016B and C GO bonds rated ‘AA’ with negative outlook; State GO debt rating affirmed at ‘AA’

* S&P - Negative outlook reflects view of Louisiana’s continued weakness in economic and revenue trends

* S&P - Negative outlook reflects Louisiana’s overdependence on nonrecurring and temporary sources of revenue to address growing structural budget gaps

* S&P - Louisiana still faces ongoing budgetary pressures related to continued structural budgetary imbalance

* S&P - Louisiana's focus on permanent structural solutions to general fund budget challenges to be key determinant of future credit stability in next year Source - bit.ly/1RXVE74