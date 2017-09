April 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* International Swaps & Derivatives Association asked to assess if reworked loan involving Sharp qualifies as event that triggers CDS settlements - Nikkei

* Anonymous request made to ISDA by Wednesday in response to announcement that Sharp's lenders agreed to extend due date on syndicated loans - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1oCcWvZ) Further company coverage: