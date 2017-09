BRIEF-Toyota Caetano Portugal FY 2015 net profit rises to 6.1 mln euros

April 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :

* FY 2015 net profit 6.1 million euros ($6.96 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA of about 24 million euros, up 30.6 percent versus year ago

* FY 2015 turnover 319.3 million euros ($364.5 million) versus 271.6 million euros year ago

* Says net debt at end of December 2015 was 52.4 million euros versus 38.4 million euros at end of December 2014

