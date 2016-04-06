FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces approvals of SD Cream and AD Cream
April 6, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces approvals of SD Cream and AD Cream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces approvals of astion acquired barrier creams by Health Canada and the Medicines Evaluation Board

* Says in addition European approval of helioclin pruritus SD cream (also known as pruridexin) was achieved

* In Canada , Cipher plans to market products through its internal sales team

* Says company expects to out-license helioclin pruritus sd cream and helioclin dermatitis SD cream in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

