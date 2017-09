April 6 (Reuters) - India Globalization Capital Inc Says Acquired 51% Of M10

* Plantation, a company located in malaysia with expertise in vertical farming

* India globalization capital inc says deal for 1 million shares of unregistered igc stock comprising a purchase price of $520,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)