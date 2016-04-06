FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P - Puerto Rico debt moratorium could lead to default
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 10:23 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P - Puerto Rico debt moratorium could lead to default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - S&P On Puerto Rico

* Puerto Rico debt moratorium could lead to default

* Believe commonwealth’s and prepa’s weak liquidity will likely lead to a go and utility default on july 1 payment date

* Debt moratorium legislation is consistent with existing ‘cc’ rating on commonwealth’s tax-supported debt not already in default

* Made no change to ‘cc’ rating on creditwatch negative on Puerto Rico electric power authority

* While impact of debt moratorium legislation on prasa is less certain, expect it reinforces likelihood of potential selective default by prasa

* Made no change to ‘ccc-’ rating on creditwatch negative on puerto rico aqueduct and sewer authority

* Anticipate the senior-lien revenue bonds, due on July 1, 2016, to be paid on time and in full (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.