BRIEF-Allergan's and Heptares's units enter licensing agreement
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 11:44 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan's and Heptares's units enter licensing agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Under terms of agreement, Heptares will receive an upfront payment of $125 million

* Heptares to receive contingent milestone payments of up to about $665 million associated with successful phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical development

* Allergan is also committing up to $50 million to a research and development program to be conducted jointly by Allergan and Heptares

* Heptares is eligible to receive up to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of all products resulting from partnership

* Heptares to receive up to about $2.5 billion associated with achieving some annual sales thresholds during several years following launch

* Co, Heptares Therapeutics announced that co’s unit Allergan Pharmaceuticals International and Heptares entered agreement

* Co to license rights to portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists in development for treatment of neurological disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
