BRIEF-Allergan's and Heptares's units enter licensing agreement

April 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Under terms of agreement, Heptares will receive an upfront payment of $125 million

* Heptares to receive contingent milestone payments of up to about $665 million associated with successful phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical development

* Allergan is also committing up to $50 million to a research and development program to be conducted jointly by Allergan and Heptares

* Heptares is eligible to receive up to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of all products resulting from partnership

* Heptares to receive up to about $2.5 billion associated with achieving some annual sales thresholds during several years following launch

* Co, Heptares Therapeutics announced that co’s unit Allergan Pharmaceuticals International and Heptares entered agreement

* Co, Heptares Therapeutics announced that co's unit Allergan Pharmaceuticals International and Heptares entered agreement to license rights to portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists in development for treatment of neurological disorder