BRIEF-Tecnoglass says previously-filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon
April 6, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecnoglass says previously-filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc

* Previously-Filed quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended September 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon - sec filing

* In preparing company’s annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 company has identified two non-cash errors

* As a part of restatement process, co is also reviewing accounting for its earnout shares

* Correction of errors in co’s financial statements for three and nine months ended September 30, 2015 anticipated to decrease earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

