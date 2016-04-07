FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group FY net profit at EUR 98.2 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group FY net profit at EUR 98.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* FY 9.0 billion euros ($10.28 billion) in group premiums

* FY combined ratio at solid 97.3 percent

* Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for financial year 2015 to statutory bodies

* Group financial result of around 1.1 billion euros was affected by a decrease in current financial income due to low-interest rate environment

* Group embedded value (after taxes) grew significantly by 8.1 percent to 6.5 billion euros in 2015

* Profit (before taxes) reached 172.1 million euros, earnings per share were 0.66 euro

* FY net profit after non-controlling interests 98.2 million euros

* Aims to at least double its profit before taxes to up to 400 million euros in 2016 while maintaining its conservative investment policy Source text - bit.ly/1RZ7RbE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.