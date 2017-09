April 7 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Signs a LOI with General Motors to produce leather seat covers for some models of Opel Insignia

* The estimated deal value is about 50 million zlotys ($13.4 million) over 2017-2024 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7282 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)