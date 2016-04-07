FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNB says to book Q1 gain from basis swaps of NOK 1 bln
April 7, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DNB says to book Q1 gain from basis swaps of NOK 1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - DNB ASA

* In q1 of 2016, the DNB group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of nok 1,003 million

* In q1 of 2015, there was a positive effect of basis swaps of nok 1,810 million

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect

* With effect from the second quarter of 2016, DNB will no longer report the basis swap impact ahead of its quarterly reporting

* The reason for this change is that the effect of basis swaps has become only one of many mark-to-market adjustments in the Group’s quarterly reporting, some of which will be negative and some positive.

* DNB believes it will be better to report and explain these effects all at once when its quarterly report is presented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

