BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding FY 2015 slightly up at CHF 20.1 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding FY 2015 slightly up at CHF 20.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG :

* FY EBIT was up slightly to 20.1 million Swiss francs ($21.06 million)(+0.65 pct)

* Board of directors will request the annual general meeting to approve a dividend payment of 3.70 Swiss francs per share from capital investment reserves

* Group made a FY net profit of 13.0 million francs. Year-On-Year decline is entirely due to exchange rate effects

* As market prices for milk products are still low, now expects a gross sales revenue of 560 million to 600 million Swiss francs for current financial year Source text - bit.ly/1qvjMVI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

