April 7 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG :

* Tops up hybrid bond

* Private placement of 12.5 million Swiss francs ($13.09 million) with international investors

* Issue volume increases to a total of 37.5 million francs

* Proceeds to be used for expanding investment portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)