April 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG

* Morphosys and galapagos initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program mor106

* Says mor106 was jointly discovered by morphosys and galapagos under their collaboration

* Says primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of mor106 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)