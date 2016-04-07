FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dunelm says Q3 revenue up 5.9 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dunelm says Q3 revenue up 5.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc

* Third quarter trading update

* Total revenue for Q3 grew by 5.9% to £229.0m

* Total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) increased by 1.1%.

* Gross margin for quarter was approximately 90bps higher than comparator period

* Total number of superstores trading at period end was 152

* Expect to open two more new stores in remainder of this financial year, and close two existing stores (relocations)

* Net debt as at 2 nd april 2016 was approximately £85m.

* Confident of achieving our expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

