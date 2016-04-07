BRIEF-East Capital Explorer intends to initiate share buyback

April 7 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer publ AB :
* Intends to launch discount mechanism
* Announces its intention to initiate a share buyback program
* If launched, buybacks will be carried out for as long as the Company’s shares trade at a discount of more than 20 pct to its most recently published NAV
* Intends to, call an EGM to cancel company’s treasury shares if buyback mandate’s 10 percent of outstanding shares threshold is reached
