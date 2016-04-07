FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-East Capital Explorer intends to initiate share buyback

April 7, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-East Capital Explorer intends to initiate share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer publ AB :

* Intends to launch discount mechanism

* Announces its intention to initiate a share buyback program

* If launched, buybacks will be carried out for as long as the Company’s shares trade at a discount of more than 20 pct to its most recently published NAV

* Intends to, call an EGM to cancel company’s treasury shares if buyback mandate’s 10 percent of outstanding shares threshold is reached

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
