BRIEF-Ambu acquires patents for $9 million
#Healthcare
April 7, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ambu acquires patents for $9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Acquires patents that support about 300 million Danish crowns ($46.14 million) of Ambu’s existing revenue

* Investment is in line with current strategy plan, and financial outlook for 2015/16 is not impacted

* Agreement gives Ambu ownership of important patents within the circuit product portfolio which in total generates an annual revenue of more than $45 million, mainly in USA

* Purchase price of $9 million will be reported in the cash flow statement as “Acquisitions of companies and technology etc.” in interim report for Q2 2015/16

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5017 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
