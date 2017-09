April 7 (Reuters) - Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :

* Assets under management on March 31, at 7.6 million euros ($8.66 million)

* NAV per share on March 31, at 18.2 euros Source text: bit.ly/1UYjQKD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)