April 7 (Reuters) - ASOS Plc

* ASOS to discontinue local China operation

* Will continue to serve its growing China customer base via ASOS.com,

* Estimated that financial impacts of this decision are one-off closure costs of up to £10m, of which majority will be non-cash

* Operating losses to closure in current financial year of c.£4m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: