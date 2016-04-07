BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co buys property portfolio in Katrineholm

April 7 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Purchases property portfolio in Katrineholm
* Sellers are Fastighets AB L E Lundberg and Byggnads AB Karlsson & Wingesjö
* Agreed underlying property value is 617.5 million Swedish crowns ($75.7 million)
* Portfolio consists of 19 properties and comprises 717 apartments with a total rental value of about 60 million crowns
* Transaction is being carried out as a company deal with closing on May 2, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/25MHX2h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1589 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)