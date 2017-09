April 7 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp :

* Sphere 3D re-finances existing convertible note

* Sphere 3D Corp -terminated short term loan facility with FBC Holdings by repaying $5 mln, increasing existing convertible debenture with FBC by $5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)