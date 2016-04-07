FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leidos Holdings, Immunovaccine to develop Zika virus vaccine candidate
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings, Immunovaccine to develop Zika virus vaccine candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc :

* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate

* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate

* Leidos holdings says it will utilize its virtual pharmaceutical development program to lead an antigen discovery and development team

* Leidos holdings says immunovaccine anticipates preclinical testing of zika virus vaccine candidate will be performed in canada

* Collaboration will expand on immunovaccine’s research project on depovax platform for development of zika virus vaccine candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.