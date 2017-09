April 7 (Reuters) - VolitionRX Ltd :

* Volitionrx announces ce marks for two nuq blood assays for detection of colorectal cancer

* Plans to offer test for colorectal cancer consisting of panel of 4-6 individual nuq biomarker assays that require single drop of blood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)