BRIEF-Heat Biologics cuts 22 pct of workforce
April 7, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heat Biologics cuts 22 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Announces Cost

* Saving measures and focused corporate strategy to achieve important clinical milestones

* Cost-Saving measures include reduction in compensation for remaining leadership team

* Cost-Saving measures include a workforce reduction of approximately 22% of company’s headcount

* Also announced voluntary resignation of two members from its board of directors

* Will further decrease operating expenses by advancing only 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating hs-110

* Intends to focus resources on near-term milestones for hs-410 and hs-110, both of which are expecting topline data in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
