BRIEF-EBC Solicitors signs cooperation agreement with Get Funded

April 7 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Signs cooperation agreement with Get Funded sp. z o.o.

* Its units to run crowdfunding campaigns on GetFunded.pl platform from April

* Plans to buy no more than 5 pct of Get Funded sp. z o.o.

* Within one year from signing deal Get Funded sp. z o.o. will be turned into joint-stock company and listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchanges’ s NewConnect market

* Listing of Get Funded on NewConnect will be preceded by public offer of shares with valuation of company not lower than 4 million zlotys ($1.1 million)

* If financial results of Get Funded are positive EBC Solicitors will have guaranteed opportunity to increase involvement in Get Funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7638 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)