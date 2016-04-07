FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KEYW holding announces intent for sale of Hexis Commercial Cyber Solutions Business
April 7, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KEYW holding announces intent for sale of Hexis Commercial Cyber Solutions Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Keyw Holding Corp

* Keyw outlines new strategic growth plan at analyst & investor day

* Announces that it has executed letters of intent for sale of its hexis commercial cyber solutions business

* Announces preliminary 1q16 revenue of $72 million to $73 million for government solutions business

* Reiterates 2016 adjusted ebitda margin guidance of 10% to 13% for government solutions business

* Sees government solutions revenue of $285 million to $305 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

