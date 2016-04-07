FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Azimut Holding March total net inflows at EUR 626 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 7, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Azimut Holding March total net inflows at EUR 626 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles brief to add additional bullet points.)

April 7 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Total net inflows in March at 626 million euros ($711.64 million)

* Enters investment management partnership with Sigma Funds Management (Sigma) in Australia via unit AZ International Holdings SA (AZ International)

* Sigma Funds Management is an Australian equities manager

* AZ International will own 51 percent of Sigma’s Capital while Sigma’s executives will retain 49 percent stake

* Through AZ International, will purchase 51 percent of Sigma’s corporate capital through a deferred capital increase

* Deferred capital increase to cover for Sigma’s working capital up to the cumulative value of 1.4 million euros

* Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.