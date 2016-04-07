FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SFX entertainment to reduce staff at New York HQ
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SFX entertainment to reduce staff at New York HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Sfx Entertainment Inc

* SFX entertainment to reduce staff at new york hq

* SFX entertainment says continues to expect to emerge from chapter 11 around summer 2016

* Reducing its new york staff by approximately 50 employees

* Sale processes for company’s beatport, fame house and flavorus subsidiaries progress

* As of march 31, 2016, Robert Sillerman has resigned as chief executive officer but remains chairman of board

* Mike Katzenstein of fti consulting, inc has taken on role of interim ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

