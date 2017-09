April 7 (Reuters) - Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG :

* Majority shareholder PDM Holding AG has set cash compensation for the transfer of shares of minority shareholders of Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG (squeeze-out) at 89.08 euros ($101.48) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)