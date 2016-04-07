FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nulegacy gold says Oceanagold to purchase 47.7 mln shares of Co at C$0.14 per share
April 7, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nulegacy gold says Oceanagold to purchase 47.7 mln shares of Co at C$0.14 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Nulegacy Gold Corp

* Nulegacy gold announces $6.67 million strategic investment by oceanagold corporation

* Oceanagold agreed to purchase, by way of private placement 47.7 million common shares of nulegacy at c$0.14 per share

* Nulegacy gold corp says oceanagold will own about 19.9% of nulegacy’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis

* Financing to fund exploration of 100% owned adjacent idaho resources corp claims with similar favorable geology as iceberg gold deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

