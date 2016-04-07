FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparkle Roll's Qi Jianhong increases stake in B&O to 18.7 pct
April 7, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparkle Roll's Qi Jianhong increases stake in B&O to 18.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen (B&O)

* Says Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI has increased its stake in B&O to 13.1 percent of the share capital

* Says Mr. Qi Jianhong, who owns Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI, now indirectly holds 18.7 percent of the share capital in B&O

* Said last month that it was in talks about a potential takeover offer for B&O from Sparkle Roll

* Mr. Qi Jianhong also owns 28 percent of Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group Limited. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

