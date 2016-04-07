BRIEF-S&P - Terraform Global ratings placed on creditwatch negative on filing delays

April 7 (Reuters) - S&P

* Terraform global inc. Ratings placed on creditwatch negative on filing delays

* Terraform global inc’s delay in filing will likely result in remedial measures in order for the company to remain listed

* Placed ‘b-’ rating on terraform global operating llc’s unsecured notes,‘b+’ rating on credit facility on creditwatch with negative implications

* The continuity of terraform global inc’s management team after several high profile resignations in recent months is another consideration (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)