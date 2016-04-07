FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kalobios Pharmaceuticals entered into debtor in possession credit and security agreement with Black Horse Capital Master Fund Ltd
April 7, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kalobios Pharmaceuticals entered into debtor in possession credit and security agreement with Black Horse Capital Master Fund Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into debtor in possession credit and security agreement with black horse capital master fund ltd

* Pursuant to terms of credit agreement, term loan will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 12.00%

* Credit agreement provides for debtor-in-possession credit facility in original principal amount of $3 million - sec filing

* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says continues to operate business as debtor in possession pursuant to sections 1107(a) and 1108 of bankruptcy code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

