FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming on April 7, 2016 Arrium Limited appointed voluntary administrators to oversee affairs of Arrium and certain of subsidiaries
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming on April 7, 2016 Arrium Limited appointed voluntary administrators to oversee affairs of Arrium and certain of subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* On april 7, 2016 arrium limited appointed voluntary administrators to oversee affairs of arrium and certain of subsidiaries

* Genesee & wyoming australia pty ltd expects to record charges of approximately us$20 million in q1 of 2016 - sec filing

* Unit’s decision following prolonged financial distress resulting from low iron ore, steel prices combined with high leverage

* Gwa is pursuing cost saving initiatives, will continue to evaluate opportunities to redeploy standard gauge locomotives -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.