April 7 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources, Inc

* Reports 7.6 Pct Passive Stake In Heat Biologics Inc As Of March 31, 2016 - Sec filing

* Franklin resources, inc previously reported 17.1 percent passive stake in heat biologics inc as of march 31, 2015