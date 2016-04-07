FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-San francisco and Los Angeles District Attorneys announce $25 million settlement with Uber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) -

* San francisco and Los Angeles District Attorneys announce $25 million settlement with uber

* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber has agreed to injunction prohibiting co from making misleading statements regarding safety of transportation services

* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber has agreed to injunction prohibiting co from making misleading statements regarding the background checks of drivers

* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber also agrees not to operate at california airports without permission from the airport authority

* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber will tender $10 million within 60 days of today

* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Payment of remaining $15 million will be waived at the end of two years if uber has complied with all the terms of permanent injunction )

