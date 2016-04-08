FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temp Holdings and Kelly Services to expand JV in Asia Pacific
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Temp Holdings and Kelly Services to expand JV in Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Kelly Services Inc :

* Temp Holdings(r) and Kelly Services(r) to expand their joint venture in Asia Pacific

* Joint venture will be renamed Ts Kelly Asia Pacific, and will be headquartered in Singapore

* Temp holdings will continue to own 51 percent of expanded joint venture, with Kelly Services owning remaining 49 percent

* Takayuki Yamazaki, current chief executive officer of Ts Kelly workforce solutions,executive officer of temp holdings, will serve as CEO of TS Kelly Asia Pacific

* Outsourcing, consulting group of Kelly Services, Kellyocg A, is not part of joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
