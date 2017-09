April 8 (Reuters) - European Commission Says To Cut By Eur 445.884 Mln fine imposed on Societe Generale

* On 4 December 2013 in euribor case.

* European Commission will refund societe generale of eur 218.166 million plus accrued interests

* The European Commission says revision will impact Societe Generale’s Q1 results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)