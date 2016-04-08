FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Illovo Sugar says AB Foods to buy remaining stake in co for 5.6 bln rand
April 8, 2016 / 6:25 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar says AB Foods to buy remaining stake in co for 5.6 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* Entered into a Transaction Implementation Agreement with ABF, in terms of which ABF (or a wholly-owned subsidiary of abf) will make an offer to acquire all of issued shares in Illovo (other than 236 569 232 Illovo shares already owned by AOL)

* In terms of proposed transaction, offer shareholders will receive a cash consideration of 25 rand per offer share acquired.

* ABF will fund offer consideration from its own cash resources and existing facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

