BRIEF-Apranga APB launches online sales in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 8, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apranga APB launches online sales in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Apranga APB :

* In accordance with contracts signed with retailer Inditex is inaugurating online sales in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

* Zara online store was opened on 6th of April, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Zara Home, Uterqüe and Oysho online stores were opened on 7th of April

* Online sales in Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia bring 2 more new inditex brands Oysho and Uterqüe, which are not traded in physical store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

