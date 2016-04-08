FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cad IT buys 30 pct stake in Software Financiero Bolsa
April 8, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cad IT buys 30 pct stake in Software Financiero Bolsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Cad IT SpA :

* Buys 30 percent stake in Software Financiero Bolsa (SFB)

* Value of 30 percent cash settlement acquisition of SFB’s capital came to 250,000 euros ($284,425.00) at first closing

* Payment of the definitive price to take place after the end of FY 2018 (second closing) and to be calculated based on results that SFB achieves over the 2016-2018 financial periods

* To have the option to buy a stake to reach 51 percent, or up to 100 percent depending on the right of SFB’s current shareholders to exercise a put option on remaining 49 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

