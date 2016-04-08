FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diebold says to implement domination, potentially profit, loss transfer agreement With Wincor Nixdorf
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diebold says to implement domination, potentially profit, loss transfer agreement With Wincor Nixdorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc :

* Diebold intends to implement domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement with wincor nixdorf following closing of the ongoing takeover offer

* Says to implement a domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement by and between wincor nixdorf aktiengesellschaft

* To implement agreement once diebold’s voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of wincor nixdorf has been successfully closed

* Ongoing takeover offer for wincor nixdorf remains unaffected by this intention.

* Shareholders of wincor nixdorf who have not tendered their shares can still accept offer by tendering shares during additional acceptance period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.